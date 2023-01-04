Step Up and Scale Down
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering its Step Up and Scale Down program beginning Monday, Jan. 9, and meeting each Monday through March 27, in person and will be recorded to be viewed online.
The class will not meet in person Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. The in-person classes will take place 12:15 p.m. and will last about 30 minutes at the Parker County Extension Office in Weatherford at 604 N. Main St. Participants may bring a sack lunch. Water and iced tea will be available. The classes will last about 30 to minutes each. Participants will be able weigh in each week. The class will be recorded for participants to view online. The cost will be $20.
Each week there will be handouts, meal planning ideas, goal setting and door prizes. Participants who attend at least eight classes including the last class will be included for a drawing. There will also be bi-weekly newsletter and challenges that will encourage participants.
Step Up and Scale Down is a research and evidence-based program designed to help participants achieve and maintain a healthier weight. The class will also help individuals with pre-diabetes, diabetes and hypertension. There will be weekly lessons and group support to help you reached your goals. Lessons will also be recorded for playback for those who cannot attend in person.
To sign up for Step Up and Scale or for questions you can call the Parker County AgriLife Extension Office at 817-598-6168, or email kl-smith@tamu.edu.
Healthy Carbohydrates
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer Healthy Carbohydrates classes, Jan. 7, 13, 20 and 27, from 10-11:30 a.m. The classes are free and will take place at the Parker County Extension Office at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford.
The classes will teach you how carbohydrates work in the body, which carbohydrates are better choices, and teach you how to find your right amount. The classes will include recipe demonstrations and tastings, goal setting and practical tips on incorporating carbohydrates into meals. Participants will receive useful take-home resources and kitchen items.
Participants who attend all four sessions will be entered in a drawing to win an air fryer. Space is limited. RSVP is strongly encouraged to reserve your spot.
For more information or to RSVP contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168 or email christina.fakhoury@ag.tamu.edu.
