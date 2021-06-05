Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living
Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living, held in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Boyce Ditto Public Library and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is a cooking demonstration paired with an education session about promoting brain health. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. This program will include hands-on tips to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will show off cooking techniques by teaching us how to make a Chicken and Summer Veggies Grilling Pocket. Boyce Ditto Public Library will teach us how to use library resources to learn more about healthy living.
June 10 at 5:30 p.m. Register online at alznct.news/HCHLJUN10.
Water well sreening
Texas Well Owner Network program is a free, educational training for Texas residents who depend on household wells for water needs. Drop off water samples ($10 each) on June 16 between 8-9 a.m. at the Palo Pinto County Extension Office, 221 S. 5th Ave., Palo Pinto. Samples will be screened for nitrate-nitrogen, TDS, arsenic and E. coli bacteria. The extension office has sample bags, bottles and instructions available to pick up.
Results workshop is June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Parker County Extension Office, 604 N. Main St., Weatherford. Pre-register for the workshop at twon.tamu.edu/training/ or call 979-845-1461.
Jam & Jelly workshop
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a jam and jelly workshop on Thursday, June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. The class will take place at the Parker County Extension Office, 604 N.Main St. in Weatherford. The cost is $20 per person. The participants will learn how to make jams and jellies and how to use a water bath canner. During this hands-on class, participants will make and take home a jar of jam. For more information and/or to register call 817-598-6168.
Safe Sitter Course
Texas AgriLife Extension will be conducting a Safe Sitter course Monday, June 28. The class will be at the Parker County Extension Office, located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Safe Sitter is a medically accurate program that teaches boys and girls ages 11 and up how to handle emergencies when caring for children. The class teaches safe and nutrition child care techniques, behavior management skills and appropriate responses to medical emergencies. CPR basics will be covered but will not be a certification course.
The cost of the program is $50 that will cover materials and lunch. Any youth who would like to take the class can sign up by calling the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
Let’s Cook for Kids
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host a cooking class for kids ages 5-8, June 29 and 30. The classes will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The classes are targeting young children that will focus on My Plate, safety in the kitchen, easy healthy foods to prepare and fitness activities.
The cost for the two-day class is $25 per person. Sign up by calling Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
Evergreen Club meets
The Evergreen Club of North Side Baptist church will have a regular meeting on June 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The program will be on missions, presented by Pastors Jim Garner and Donnie O’Fallon.
If you are 50 or older, you are invited to come and hear this informative program. Come also for the fellowship, bring a covered dish and a friend.
The club’s July meeting will be held on July 20, with a program by Bob Glenn on Weatherford College. On Aug. 17, Greg Shaw, a member of the Weatherford ISD school board, will present.
