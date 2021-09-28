Texas Scaregrounds opens Oct. 1
Texas Scaregrounds - Fort Wolters edition, will open Oct. 1 at 832 Hood Road in Mineral Wells.
There will be two haunted houses and the Oddities Museum, which run every Friday, Saturday and on Halloween from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Ticket pricing and options are available at www.texasscaregrounds.com. Bring a canned good (maximum of five) and get $1 off admission. For more information, call 817-819-6773.
Cooking Well Series
Do you find it difficult to cook healthy for just yourself? Ever buy food and it goes to waste before you can use it? Join in on this Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program to learn tips on how to reduce recipes, cook smaller quantities, and make delicious and nutritious meals.
Classes will take place on Fridays, Oct. 8, 15, and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Parker County Extension Office.
Oct. 8, 2021 - Veg Out! Examine the benefits of vegetables, prepare, and sample some tasty recipe ideas and learn how to increase fruits and vegetables in your diet
Oct. 15, 2021 - Cooking for One or Two. Learn strategies to make the most out of cooking for a household of one or two.
Oct. 22, 2021 - Cook Now, Enjoy Later. Discover how planning can reduce stress with freezer meals. We will provide ideas and participants will prepare a couple of freezer meals to take home.
Each week will focus on strategies for preparing healthy foods that will save you money and time. There will be recipes, hands on cooking and food preparation and food to taste.
Cost: $10 per person for the entire series. Scholarships available.
Make your reservation by calling 817-598-6168
Family and Friends Day
Mt Zion Baptist Church will host Friends Family Day Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The public is invited to come sing, pray and join in fellowship.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will not be family-style lunch, but prepared/prepackaged meals, including Chick-fil-A sandwiches, snacks and drinks, will be served after the service.
Mt Zion is located at 109 S. Brazos St. in Weatherford.
City/County Fall Clean-up Day
City/County Fall Clean-up Day in Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto is Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mineral Wells ONLY residents will go to 2700 U.S. Highway 281 South, behind the animal shelter, and must bring a water bill and driver’s license.
All county residents will go to their respective precinct barns. To find yours, call 940-659-1210.
All persons dropping items off must be prepared to unload the items themselves. All actual trash must be bagged.
Tires are only accepted at the Dempsey Heliport site. Cost is $1 per tire up to 17” and $3 per tire over 17”. Checks may be made payable to “Palo Pinto County.”
Electronic recycling will include computers, TVs, office machines, small appliances and cell phones. Items not accepted include commercial or business items, shingles, boats, cars, paint, batteries and medical or biohazard products.
