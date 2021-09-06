Upcoming events to commemorate 9/11

To mark the somber anniversary of the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago, various entities will be holding community events Saturday.
The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting Remembering Sept. 11, 2001: 20 Years Later.
The special ceremony, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, will pay tribute to those lost in the attacks and honor local first responders that keep the community safe each day.
Lawn chairs are encouraged.
Join the city of Mineral Wells at 8:30 a.m. for a special ceremony that will feature guest speakers and a tribute to first responders.
The event will be held at the corner of South Oak and SW 2st streets.
At the Springtown Tabernacle, a remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., featuring tributes to first responders, veterans and the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Following the ceremony, there will be an unveiling of new monuments at the Springtown Legends Museum. The monuments are dedicated to honoring those killed during 9/11 as well as our armed forces.
The event is presented by the city of Springtown.
In East Parker County, a commemorative ceremony will be held Saturday morning at the Shops of Willow Park. The Willow Park Fire Department will conduct bell ringing at the strike times of 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 9:59 a.m.
A Field of Flags will also be set up the entiriety of the weekend, where over 500 American flags will be placed in the field to be fostered or adopted by the public as a dedication to a hero.
For more information, visit thefieldofflags.com or contact Doug Pruitt at 817-219-1455.
