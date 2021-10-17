Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet on Oct. 21 via Zoom only. In-person meetings will resume in November.
The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Visitors are welcome. If you wish to join us on Zoom, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program is a video by Kimberly of the Fat Quarter Shop on how to piece a Carolina Lily block and add an appliqued stem using an easier method.
Tools for Parenting
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Parker County will offer Love and Logic Parenting class on Oct. 25 and 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The classes will be at the Parker County Agricultural Services Center, located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The two-day class is $10.00 and covers registration, handouts and lunch.
The parenting classes will use the curriculum “Becoming A Love and Logic Parent” by Jim Fay and Charles Fay.
For more information and to register please call the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168. The deadline to register is Oct. 22.
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering
The 30th annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering is slated for Oct. 22-24 in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.
A preliminary event gets underway Oct. 17 when the wagon train leaves Jacksboro, winding through Perrin, Mineral Wells, Weatherford and Azle, before arriving in Fort Worth on Oct. 21.
Tickets for the Cowboy Gathering event can be purchased through the Cowtown Coliseum box office or at www.CowtownColiseum.com. For more info, visit www.RedSteagallCowboyGathering.com.
