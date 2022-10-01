WC Alumni Rodeo Saturday
The fourth annual Weatherford College Alumni Rodeo will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds. The event continues a tradition that began in 2019, WC’s sesquicentennial year.
The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a concert and dance featuring WC alumnus Rowdy Decker and his band from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
Several former WC standouts and College National Finals Rodeo alumni will compete, including Lane Livingston, tie down roper and WC’s all-time points leader. Landon Williams, a former national champion and two-time CNFR qualifier, and his wife, Kadee Tew Williams, another former CNFR competitor, will participate Saturday.
The event will also feature members of the 2022 WC women’s rodeo team that won the 2022 CNFR team national championship in Casper, Wyoming as well as Jace Helton, the 2022 national champion team roping heeler.
Approximately 125 athletes will compete in the rodeo, including 2 p.m. slack. Events include bareback riding, tie down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
For more information, contact Johnny Emmons at 817-598-6435 or jemmons@wc.edu.
National Night Out
The public will have two opportunities to engage with local law enforcement and first responders on Oct. 4.
Weatherford and Parker County agencies will be present at Heritage Park from 6-8 p.m.
The free event allows the community to meet police officers, firefighters and paramedics, with a K9 demonstration, crime scene search, free hot dogs, bounce houses and more.
Willow Park will also host an event at the Public Safety Building, 101 W. Stagecoach Trail, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live music and food.
Community partners, as well as first responders, will be available to meet.
WC theatre presents ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
The Weatherford College Fine Arts Department presents “Moon Over Buffalo” on Oct. 6-8 in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The off-Broadway stage is the subject of this fast-paced comedy by Ken Ludwig. Set in 1953, the play centers around George and Charlotte Hay, two stage stars past their prime who’ve just barely missed the big time. When they receive an opportunity to do a movie for Oscar-winning director Frank Capra, everything falls apart in the most hilarious ways!
Warning: this play contains some profanity and adult situations.
The cast for “Moon Over Buffalo” includes Melvin Bowers as George Hay, L Pharr as Charlotte Hay, Audrey Randall as Roz Hay, Cathryn Campbell as Ethel, Tyler West as Howard, Kaleb Watson as Paul, Alex McCalla as Richard and Beck Farmer as Eileen.
Parker County Gardeners Club
Come visit Gardeners’ Club of Parker County on Thursday, Oct. 13, for a fun hour with Jay White, editor of Texas Gardener. We guarantee you will have an enjoyable time and learn much about native plants.
The meeting takes place at St Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road, Willow Park at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served and door prizes given. For further info call 817-919-6280.
Dementia education series
The Alzheimer’s Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a two-part education series about memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s on Thursdays, Oct. 20 and 27. The programs will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center, at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The classes are free of charge and you can register at https://alznct.news/PCDE2022 or call 817-500-9823.
The class on Oct. 20 will focus on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. During this session you will learn the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; the stages and risk factors; current research and treatments and local resources.
On Oct. 27, the program will cover effective communication strategies. Communication is more than talking and listening. As dementia progresses, the ability to use words worsens. Learn to decode communication when someone has dementia and identify strategies to communicate at each stage of the disease.
DPS recruiting and testing
Texas Department of Public Safety will have a recruiting and testing session from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at Weatherford High School.
For more information on DPS jobs and benefits, visit joindps.com.
No registration is required for this event.
