Weatherford DAR to meet
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution - Weatherford chapter will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Northside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 910 North Main St., Weatherford.
The program speaker this month is Shana Powell, adjunct history professor who will discuss the 250th anniversary of the 1772 Committees of Correspondence. Visitors are welcome.
To learn more about the chapter, visit their Facebook page or www.dar.org.
An evening of art and song at WC
The community is invited to the Weatherford College fall semester visual art exhibition and choir concert on Monday, Dec. 5, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
WC art students will showcase their work with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Texas Hall. Come view the gallery and speak with the artists.
Pieces include a variety of media from charcoal drawing to oil paintings from the design, drawing and painting classes.
Step inside the Alkek theatre following the reception for the choir concert “Winter Words” starting at 7:30 p.m. directed by Rick Rainey.
The program features Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols among many other holiday tunes including “The Christmas Song” arranged by WC student Xavier Kim.
Both events are free to the public.
