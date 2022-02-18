Weatherford Rotary Pancake Supper
The Rotary Club of Weatherford will be hosting the 66th Annual Pancake Supper Feb. 22.
The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. inside the Weatherford High School cafeteria, 2121 Bethel Road.
The annual fundraiser helps raise money for college scholarships to local districts around Parker County.
Tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian in the Weatherford Club beforehand at $5, or at the event for $8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.