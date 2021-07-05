Parker County Women and Newcomers Club meets
The Parker County Women and Newcomers Club meets Friday, July 9, at First United Methodist Family Life Center, 301 S. Main in Weatherford.
The social hour, including Club Shop, begins at 9:30 a.m. The business meeting, including program, beings at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is $11. Please make lunch reservations by calling Shirley at 817-757-7379. For more information on the organization, visit www.pcwnc.org.
PCWNC meets the second Friday of every month.
Abandoned Cemetery Association meets
The Abandoned Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Mt. Pleasant School, 201 Raymond George Way (formerly Dubellette Street) in Weatherford.
Reports on mowers, restorations, videography and social media will be heard, as well as the election of officers.
Anyone interested should call 940-682-5331.
Evergreen Club at NSBC
The Evergreen Club of North Side Baptist church will have a regular meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m. on July 10.
The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The program will be presented by Bob Glenn on Weatherford College.
If you are 50 or older, you are invited to come and hear this informative program. Come also for the fellowship, bring a covered dish and a friend.
