Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet on Aug. 19 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Drive in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome.
If you wish to join us on Zoom, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or on Facebook.
The program is a video “Quilting Tips and Tricks.” We will also continue to collect quilts for the Quilt Auction on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Parker County Women’s and Newcomers Club
The Parker County Women’s and Newcomers Club meets the second Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Family Life Center, 301 S. Main. Lunch is $11. Make lunch reservations by calling 817-757-737).
For more information on the organization, visit www.pcwnc.org
Gardeners’ Club of Parker County
The Gardeners’ Club of Parker County will hold first meeting of the new year will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
We will have an update on the Community Garden at St. Francis Church and our involvement in that project as well as other fall gardening tips. We meet the second Thursday of each month at St. Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road Willow Park at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served after the program and before a very short meeting.
For further info call 817-919-6280.
