Zonta Club to welcome Cecilia Abbott
Zonta Club of Parker County presents the Status of Women Luncheon 2021 May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Side Baptist Church.
Special guest will be Cecilia Abbott, wife of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Tickets are $400 for table sponsorship and $40 individually. Purchase online at zontaparkercounty.org.
NSBC Evergreen Club meets
The Evergreen Club of North Side Baptist church will have a regular meeting on May 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The program will include Dr. Terri Edwards on hearing loss.
If you are 50 or older, you are invited to come and hear this informative program. Come also for the fellowship, bring a covered dish and a friend.
Parker County Quilter’s Guild meets
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet on May 20 via Zoom at 6:45 p.m.. If you wish to visit our meeting, email your request, including your name and telephone number, to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program this month is a video by Donna Jordan. She will demonstrate the Carpenter’s Wheel pattern from start to finish. She will guide us through choosing the fabrics, cutting the pieces and finally stitching them together. Her guidance makes this traditional quilt pattern (also known as Star of Bethlehem and Carpenter’s Star) a breeze to make by using half-square triangles. The end product will be a full-size quilt which can be as colorful as you wish!
