Palo Pinto commissioners
A regular session of the Palo Pinto County Commissioner’s Court will be held Monday at 9 a.m. in the county courtroom at the Palo Pinto Courthouse.
Commissioners court may meet informally at 8:30 a.m. to monitor and inspect ongoing county projects. No action will be taken except at the regular session.
Visit co.palo-pinto.tx.us/upload/page/9172/docs/Agendas/FY2020/CA06222020.pdf to see the full agenda.
Parker County commissioners
A regular meeting of the Parker County Commissioners Court will be held Monday at 9 a.m. inside the commissioners courtroom at 1 Courthouse Square, Weatherford. View the full agenda online at parkercountytx.com/agendacenter.
Springtown ISD
A regular meeting of the Springtown ISD will be held June 22 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Springtown ISD Administration Office Boardroom, 301 East 5th Street, Springtown, TX 76082.
Visit https://www.springtownisd.net/domain/37 for the full agenda.
Weatherford city council
The Weatherford city council will meet for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 23 in Council Chambers of Weatherford City Hall, 303 Palo Pinto St.
Visit http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/1451/Meetings-Live-Archived for the full agenda.
Mineral Wells ISD
A stakeholder meeting for public input regarding Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Title 1 Part A fund, and CARES Act ESSER Fund eligibility is scheduled with Mineral Wells ISD via Zoom on Thursday, June 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m. For further information, contact Parisa Lerma or Natalie Griffin at plerma@mwisd.net or ngriffin@mwisd.net.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84488184175?pwd=Q1E5YnFzS2Zha1ZhSTBMWlVMZjJtUT09
Meeting ID: 844 8818 4175
Password: PNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.