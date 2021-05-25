According to the Weatherford Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, a vehicle traveling west on the highway began passing other vehicles on the inside shoulder — running parallel with the center cable barrier — between the Bankhead Highway and Center Point Road exits.
The driver of the vehicle for unknown reasons then went through an area of the cable barrier that was already damaged from a previous accident and collided with another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20.
“The way the suspect vehicle struck the other vehicle caused such devastating damage to the entire front end and the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle, that it appears it immediately ejected the driver of the vehicle — throwing the deceased across two lanes of I-20, landing him in the center median,” Rudolph said.
