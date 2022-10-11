Peaster ISD trustees Monday made a unanimous recommendation for a new acting superintendent.
The 7-0 vote, which came during a special called meeting after Superintendent Lance Johnson requested a temporary leave of absence from the district, was made following a closed session during which three candidates were interviewed. The board made the unanimous decision for Keith Scharnhorst to take over as active superintendent, effective as soon as contracts can be finalized, according to the district.
"Mr. Johnson plans to use this personal time to rest and focus on his family," according to a message sent out by the Peaster ISD board Thursday. "The PISD School Board fully supports Mr. Johnson and the pivotal role he plays as superintendent in the day-to-day operations at PISD. In order to allow Mr. Johnson the opportunity to rest and enjoy time with his family, the board plans to interview and hire a short-term acting superintendent to act during his absence."
The board met Oct. 3 in closed session to "consider the Mid-year evaluation" of Johnson and discuss his contract, according to the agenda.
It followed another meeting on Sept. 15, which saw numerous residents speak during public comment, citing a "toxic work environment," concerns over academics taking a back seat to athletics, recent academic ratings and educators not being heard.
Others voiced their support for Johnson, saying his leadership was what brought them to the district, and that they firmly believed he had the best interest of the school at heart.
"Upon his hiring in January 2020, Mr. Johnson quickly assessed the needs of the District and acted to implement solutions that would positively impact the PISD community," according to Thursday's message, which noted an increase fund balance, secured financial donations, an increase in staff salaries, expanded academic opportunities and the passing of two bond elections. "The Board is incredibly pleased with the contributions Mr. Johnson has made at PISD, and the Board looks forward to his return as superintendent."
Scharnhorst spent 11 years with Grandview ISD, seven of those as superintendent, before accepting the same role within Clyde ISD in 2011, according to the Cleburne Times Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.