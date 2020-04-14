A new perspective on the East Parker County Annex site and building layout was presented to the Parker County commissioners Monday and approved.
Shannon Nave with Baird, Hampton and Brown engineering firm presented adjustments to the site layout and building footprint offered by design-build teams JRJ Construction and Parkhill, Smith and Cooper.
“As you know, the site itself is about 175-feet wide and just under 700-feet deep, so it’s kind of a bowling alley parcel of land. As part of the process during the design, we went back to the developers who donated the 2.8 acres to the county and asked for an additional 30-foot easement on the west side and we obtained that, so we were able to expand the property 205-feet wide, which gives us a little more freedom,” Nave said. “We went through an extensive programming process with department heads and with the design team to come up with a bridging document that would provide us with a floor plan layout, the appropriate amount of space for each department, the layout of the building and then a site layout that would work with the site. We came up with a site layout that worked for the county, the building committee approved it and then the same thing for the footprint of the building.”
In April of 2016, property for the new annex, which is in Precinct 4 at Old Weatherford Road and Farm-to-Market Road 3325 in Aledo, was donated by Morningstar developers Tim Fleet and Kim Gill. The building is planned to house the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace courtroom, offices, a lobby, a jury room and storage, offices for the constable, the tax office and lobby, investigator offices, a break room and restrooms. The new annex will also have a drive-thru for the tax collector and will be a location for voting.
“One of the challenges with the site is to our immediate east, the Morningstar neighborhood. We had the building relatively close to that and with that, there were some concerns they brought up. As you look at their [new] design, they’ve pushed the building closer to the road,” Nave said. “They rearranged the parking so you had a little more parking and pedestrian access on the east side of the building and reoriented the building.”
The pros of the original site layout included closer parking, the use of the drive-thru without going around the entire building and more parking in the front of the building away from the neighborhood. The cons included the building being set back from the roadway and closer to the Morningstar neighborhood and the lanes being perpendicular to pedestrian travel.
The pros of the new site layout include easier pedestrian access and the building moved closer to the roadway. The cons include close parking to the neighborhood, the building facing the neighborhood, further parking and 85 to 90 percent redesign on the civil plans.
“As you’ll see there on the site plan from Parkhill, Smith and Cooper, they have a nice isle right in front of the building for pedestrians to gather and they have a lot more sidewalk going north that will allow people to park, get on that aisle and walk straight to the front door without crossing any drive aisles. That is a real advantage. Some of the cons are the parking is real close to the neighbors,” Nave said. “The other site plan had parking to the south of the building and in this scenario, about half of the citizen parking is going to be against the neighbors. But with the 15 feet that they have, we can do some extensive landscaping there so you can have taller trees, shrubs, things like that, that will give us some sound barrier and distance from the neighbors. So the buffer did increase with this layout.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said they want to be good neighbors to Morningstar.
“We want to be good neighbors, but the fact is that this was designed as commercial property from day one and there will be other commercial properties on there joining us as well,” Dugan said. “They have known the whole time.”
With the extra footage as a buffer between the parking and Morningstar as well as the building being pushed closer to the road and away from the neighborhood, the commissioners and County Judge Pat Deen felt that was a better layout.
“You’re going to have cars within six feet of that fence and the noise with that, but now that [they’ve] buffered it 15 feet rather than five feet away, to me that’s better,” Deen said.
On the building layout, Nave said the design-build team changed the building from a 90 by 90-foot box-style to a 70 by 115-foot layout, keeping the same 8,050 square footage of the building.
“They came up with something essentially the same, it’s just a little skinnier and longer compared to a box,” Nave said. “We can put that building in the new [site] layout. We can make that work.”
Nave said to redo the building footprint, additional programming meetings will need to be held with department heads. There will also be an additional cost of about $9,000 to redo the civil plans. Nave said the total cost of the building should not change dramatically, but the design-build team fee will go up a little.
“So we would need two or three more meetings to go back through this, but in the end, if it’s a footprint that’s better for the county, two or three more meetings with department heads would be worthwhile,” Nave said. “[The building] is going to be a transition from purely residential to pure commercial and will be a very solid, long-lasting building with that Parker County western feel as it transitions from residential to commercial.”
The motion, which was to allow the design-build team to deviate from the footprint provided in the bridging documents, was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.