WEATHERFORD — Christopher Mark Wall testified in his defense Monday that he feared for himself, the safety of his parents and wife and was anxious his daughter could be kidnapped when he fatally shot two women who threatened him.
Starting the second week of his capital murder trial by launching his defense, the 38-year-old former hospital department head said Krista McClellan and Sierra McMahon told him they had somebody within 10 miles of this parents’ Weatherford home where Wall and his wife and daughter were living while a home was being built.
He is accused in the deaths of McClellan, 21, and Ashley Pohorence, 23, in a Willow Park bank parking lot on Nov. 4, 2017.
Wall testified he met the women to pay their second demand for extortion money, payments for their silence after hiring them for sex under the guise of an exotic massage.
But he said the two tried to pull him from his vehicle and force him into theirs.
“I grabbed my handgun from underneath the driver’s seat,” he said. “I walked within the line of sight of (Pohorence). I cocked the gun and told her I was not getting in that car. I didn’t think I was coming back. She told me that’s the last mistake I ever made. She did have her handbag on her shoulder. She reaches into that bag and makes a sharp movement, or quick movement back toward me. I fired a shot.
“I told Ashley to get out of (my) car, drop my keys and go away. She charged me and tried to grab the gun. I pushed her back, raised the gun.”
He said he then retrieved his keys and cell phone, which the women had confiscated, in time to see the women’s partner, Sierra McMahan, drive away.
No gun was ever found at the scene, though the defendant speculated McMahan could have picked it up when she returned.
District Attorney Jeff Swain pointed to potential holes in Wall’s accounts — it took him 28 minutes to tell Texas Ranger Anthony Bradford about his daughter being threatened, he had not made an outcry the day before as the women took him to three banks and he had not told Bradford about the extortion scheme the women were working on him.
He also had not told Bradford about the women showing him they were armed with a gun he believed was still in Pohorence’s purse, Swain said, finally pointed out Wall had driven past three police departments heading home from the crime scene.
Testimony ended as 43rd District Judge Craig Towson adjourned. The trial restarts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
