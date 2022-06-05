Upscale Aledo senior living community reveals tentative opening date

Fort Worth-based Civitas Senior Living’s community, Harvest of Aledo, is almost ready to welcome new residents with a tentative opening date for fall 2022.
The community will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care, including 20 independent living villas. Harvest of Aledo’s address will be 1043 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo, TX 76008.
Harvest of Aledo boasts spacious, well-appointed residences with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and designer touches throughout the building. Upscale amenities and services include an all-day bistro, personalized care plans, and restaurant-style dining options.
Residents and their loved ones will also benefit from Civitas Senior Living’s signature Passion Program. The Passion Program provides residents rich and full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food.
More about Harvest of Aledo can be found on their website, including a list of services, tour requests, and more: https://bit.ly/3tkwg4K.
