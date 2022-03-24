Urban studies prof says Mineral Wells has 'come alive'

MINERAL WELLS — A professor emeritus in urban studies praised Mineral Wells on Wednesday as a city on the threshold of well-planned growth.
Paul Geisel, who taught at the University of Texas at Arlington for 35 years and was instrumental in creating the academic program for the School of Urban Affairs there, was in Mineral Wells to build support for another love of his life — the Rotary International Foundation.
A former district governor of the foundation, Geisel was brought to Mineral Wells by Rotarian Dan Steele, the district governor-elect.
The foundation sends members worldwide to build clean water systems, housing and schools. It also supports nonprofit health, education and similar organizations in America.
But Geisel's professional hat came out of retirement during a brief interview following his presentation.
"I wanted to tour the Baker Hotel, and I wanted to see the Crazy Water Hotel," he said.
Geisel said he first came to Mineral Wells in 1970, two years before a limping Baker Hotel & Spa closed for a second and final time.
"What I appreciated was that very few Texas cities have terrain," he said, after noting he'd kept an eye on the city in the Palo Pinto Mountains over the years.
"But the city just wasn't moving much," he said. "But now, it's actually happening. And the wake-up of leadership and so-forth — it's just come alive. It's young."
Told that the city council is looking for proposals from firms to design a 20-year plan, the veteran city planner expressed his doubts.
"We've done that before," he said, referring to work in his field that often is shelved.
To its initial credit, the plan was announced last week by City Manager Dean Sullivan with an opening statement that the map to 2042 won't be shelved.
Geisel said he only hopes Mineral Wells corrals growth that is coming, pointing out its sister city to the east no longer has a downtown.
"Mineral Wells does," he said. "Keep the vision. It's that simple. And, hang onto it and don't lose it."
Geisel's final comments contrasted the city he met in 1970 with what he sees today. Then, instead of racial or economic divides such as many cities experience, that Mineral Wells was divided more along the lines of insiders and outsiders.
"Today, I don't see that," he said. "Those divisions and that history just doesn't reflect as much. And when new people come, you don't have to do what you always had to do (to participate)."
