Conserving water during Texas summers may seem daunting, but there are plenty of options to conserve and stay cool at the same time! Many of these practices can be performed at your home, or office location. Less water consumption equates to lower utility bills, and here are some conservation tips from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District to help you save money.
1. Try reducing lawn irrigation or revising your watering schedule. Many varieties, such as Bermuda or St. Augustine grass, require significant watering in the summer months. Remember, the grass can be brown and still be healthy and thriving! Many water groups advise watering schedules, do your best to reduce your amount of water used on your lawn. Utilizing a watering timer or making the switch to drip irrigation vastly reduces your water consumption, while keeping plants hydrated.
2. Only use water for outdoor cleaning when necessary. Many homeowners view water hoses as the ultimate cleaning tool for large concrete surfaces or driveways. While it may be easy to hose down stone surfaces, a more conservative approach is sweeping the debris instead! The extra grass and lawn clippings that are swept up can also be utilized in a mulch pile, which will also help keep your lawn healthy. You’ll save tens of gallons of water, and reduce the likelihood of injury on slick surfaces.
3. Are you using water for summer activities like a pool or slip-n-slide and throwing that water out? We recommend saving any of that excess water for your plants and garden afterwards! The average kiddie pool usually houses between 50 - 200 gallons of water, so once the kids or dogs are done playing, put that water to use. If the water is not chlorinated, it can be used on any outdoor plants or lawn grass safely.
4. Icy drinks during the summer are excellent for a cool break, but where does that ice end up? If you find yourself with extra ice or water from a cooler or drink, consider placing them in your small plants or indoor garden. The ice will melt slowly and allow your plant to be watered for an extended period of time. If you’re worried about the temperature of the ice negatively affecting delicate plants, we recommend putting the ice in the soil next to the plant, to allow it to melt slowly.
For more information, visit uppertrinitygcd.com.
