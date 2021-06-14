PARKER COUNTY — The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District is planning to take a hard look at areas of Wise and Parker counties for water resources in anticipation of increased growth and development.
UTGCD General Manager Doug Shaw said the district processed more than 800 new well applications, and just last month, received 200 new well applications.
“We have a line item in our budget for an alternative water supply study, and we’ll probably be asking [commissioners] soon to authorize that,” Shaw said. “What we hope to do is look at Parker and Wise county and the anticipated growth, and identify where the water is coming from and if there’s any alternative supplies or how these folks will get water.”
The Trinity Aquifer gets thinner the further west, which means less and less groundwater available.
“We had some test wells drilled in southwestern Parker County. One made a couple of gallons a minute and the other two were dry holes,” Shaw said. “So because of the pure geology of the aquifer, it just pinches out.
“As folks are looking at more land to develop, you start to get concerned because you know there’s not much water, maybe a gallon or two per minute.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden referenced the Palo Pinto County Reservoir near Palo Pinto County Lake, and asked if there would be more water available through that. Garner, Cool and Millsap are among those communities that get their water from Palo Pinto Lake.
“I think a lot of that water is going to be spoken for — it’s not a solution for everybody — but it’s one of the things we’re going to look at,” Shaw said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen during Monday’s commissioners court meeting, recommended an ongoing dialogue on a regular basis between the UTGCD and officials to continue looking at solutions.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also:
• Approved the disbursement of $58,144 in Child Safety Funds between the Child Protective Services board, CASA - Hope for Children and the Parker County Children’s Advocacy. The money comes from auto registration feeds and is allocated for distribution for child welfare services.
• Discussed the use of funding from the Help America Vote Act grant for the county elections office. Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said her department received $40,000 and wants to use a portion of it for upgrades to election equipment.
To a question for Walden on why the county would need to spend $20,000 to upgrade equipment that was purchased in 2019, Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr said the outdated operating systems were the only ones available on the equipment when it was purchased.
Miller also gave commissioners an estimate of $2,800 to install two cameras and a monitor in their office in anticipation of the passing of Senate Bill 7 through the Texas Legislature, and made a request for improvement to the office’s WiFi situation.
Commissioners took no action on the items.
• Heard an update on COVID-19 numbers and vaccinations, with Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes noting that plenty of vaccines are available in the county through the Parker County Hospital District.
To a question by Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, Hughes said there are not a lot of people that are still wanting to get vaccinated now. He added that the PCHD is looking at alternatives to push the vaccinations out, including the possibility of getting the Parker County Jail population vaccinated with the the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.