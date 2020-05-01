After rejecting construction bids in December of 2019 because of significant costs, the Weatherford Municipal Utility Board approved alternative design modifications for the water purification plant Thursday afternoon.
On Dec. 19, 2019, the lowest bid for the Dr. Paul Phillips Water Purification Plant Taste and Odor Treatment project came in at $11.9 million, which was significantly higher than the engineer’s estimated cost of $8.5 million. Staff requested, and the board approved, additional time to evaluate potential design modifications to the project.
“In December, [the board] rejected the bids for this project and asked me to evaluate and bring back alternatives for the board to consider and at that time I was focused on one objective and that was to reduce the initial upfront costs of the project as much as we could to get it back down to the original estimate that we had received from the consultant,” Weatherford Director of Water Utilities Rick Shaffer said. “While the upfront initial cost is an important part of the project, that should not be the only thing that we consider in our evaluation. In February, I did not bring back to the board precisely what you had asked for and the board had some very good questions and made it clear that I had missed the mark on that. So with that in mind, we have gone back and evaluated three design alternatives to move forward with this project and compared them on a side-by-side basis with multiple criteria.”
Last year, the city of Weatherford announced the Taste and Odor Treatment project to improve the aesthetic water quality. The water meets the requirements for safe drinking water, but taste and odor compounds are created by geosmin, a chemical that creates an earthy smell, which is released naturally when algae dies.
Shaffer came up with three alternative designs and compared them by initial cost, plus design amendment; net impact cost, considering the impact to future phases of construction; procurement method; source of backwash water supply; site security; and aesthetics.
Shaffer said the staff recommended that the board approve Alternative 3.
Alternative 3 has an initial cost, plus design amendment, of $10.95 million and a net impact cost — considering the impact to future phases of construction — of the same amount, $10.95 million, which was the lowest. Alternative 1 had an initial cost of $11.5 million and a net impact cost of the same amount. Alternative 2 had an initial cost of $10.15 million, which is lower than Alternative 3 but had a net impact cost of $11.4 million, which is higher than Alternative 3.
“Alternative 3 considers the original location, but it still removes that backwash basin and so with this alternative, we’re able to reduce the overall cost of the project, giving us a smaller structure,” Shaffer said. “Although Alternative 3 is not the lowest initial cost, it does have the lowest overall net impact cost when we consider its impact on the future phases of construction. Staff is recommending Alternative 3 for moving forward with the redesign of the structure.”
Alternative 3 also includes a security fence for controlled access to the facility.
The Municipal Utility Board unanimously approved Alternative 3 for the project.
“We hit some bumps along the way with this, but what matters is how we finish and y’all went back to the drawing board, looked at other options. There were some costs associated with that plumber who stepped up as a vendor to take some responsibility for that, so everybody stepped up to the plate and helped, and we appreciate it,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. “I think we came out with a winner.”
