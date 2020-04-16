Utilizing the outdoors can boost body and mind

For some, going outside is a way to physically and mentally refresh amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Weatherford College life sciences faculty member Allison Stamatis, who earned her doctorate in environmental science, said she has noticed more people outside walking and riding bikes.
“That’s great for physical health, mental health and helps people reconnect with the outdoors,” Stamatis said. “Biophilia is a word that was coined by E. O. Wilson to describe our affinity with nature and living things. It has been supported in scientific literature many times that when we connect with nature, we may have reduced healing time from illness and decreased anxiety (which carries over into many aspects of our lives, especially now).”
Because of the pandemic, public parks in Weatherford are open, but certain park areas are closed like all play structures, Chandor Gardens, Patsy Hooks Dog Park, Quanah Hill, Soldier Spring Tennis Courts, park pavilion rentals, community buildings, public water fountains and public restrooms. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Special Events Department canceled public and private events at Heritage Park until June 1 and spring adult softball and blastball programs, according to the city’s website.
Weatherford Marketing and Communications Director Blake Rexroat said the city is also offering digital opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors. People can keep up with the weekly Mission Possible! scavenger hunts, which allows families to move around outside while keeping a safe distance, via the parks department Facebook page.
“We know that people are looking for opportunities to get out of the home and get some fresh air and in some cases the parks are the only space that are available to the public to enjoy the outdoors,” Rexroat said.
In terms of parks particularly, the city is following federal, state and local declarations to keep everyone safe, Rexroat said. City staff is recommending that people follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and practice proper hygiene and social distancing.
Stamatis said she has noticed that while people biking outside has increased, bicycle safety also needs to increase.
“There are so many people riding without helmets, and it’s not only children that are susceptible to injury if they fall when riding,” Stamatis said. “Anyone can suffer from a head injury, so this is a time to remind people to wear bike helmets. There’s the added advantage of less vehicle traffic as people are biking and walking more right now, but proper pedestrian and bicycle safety should be reiterated (such as which side of the road to walk on versus bike); drivers should also be reminded about sharing the road and watching for pedestrians and cyclists.”
According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website, bicyclists should obey traffic laws and ride near the curb in the same direction as traffic. If riding at night, bicyclists should use a front light and red reflector or red light on the back of the bike. In addition, the League of American Bicyclists recommends that bicyclists ride on the road, though sometimes it’s more appropriate for riders to use the sidewalk depending on roadway speed or the skill of the rider.
Stamatis said biophilia is important for conservation because people may learn to respect nature and the environment, though the opposite is true when people feel deprived.
“When we have more of an understanding and respect for nature and the world around us, it gets us more engaged in wanting to conserve and preserve what we have,” Stamatis said. “A similar phenomenon is when we realize that there is a shortage of something (time with loved ones, eating a nice dinner in a crowded restaurant) it makes us appreciate it and want to cherish and preserve it.”
