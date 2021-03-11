Work on Phase 3 of the East Loop project is "moving really fast," with a target of completion set for the end of this year, Chris Bosco of Freese & Nichols told Parker County commissioners Monday morning.
The third phase is the portion that runs from Upper Denton Road to Farm-to-Market Road 730.
Phase 4, the largest single piece left of the project, is out for bid right now, and Bosco said they are looking to open bids next week. The Phase 4 portion runs from FM 51 to Upper Denton Road.
The East Loop as a whole will connect I-20, east of Weatherford, around to Ric Williamson Memorial Highway at FM 51 North.
Bosco said the entire project right now is about $6 million under budget.
"Phase 4 is critical," he said. "Once that piece is bid, we'll be able to recommunicate [our budget]."
Commissioners also heard an update Monday on vaccination numbers in Parker County.
Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said they are still doing testing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Weatherford's Heritage Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. but have seen a steep decline in the number of people who come.
"We had around 65 last week," Hughes said. "We feel that is due to the vaccines being administered and maybe a little bit of relaxation on some facilities that don't necessarily require a COVID test."
In terms of the vaccinations, the county has administered well over 20,000 vaccines. Hughes said the Parker County Hospital District, which is providing the vaccines as one of the several rural hubs in Texas, has requested the hiring of security at testing sites.
"A couple of weird things have happened, and we did work with the sheriff and police to have some additional uniformed security," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.