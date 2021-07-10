A recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, both locally and statewide, has been attributed to a combination of drop-off in vaccinations and an increase in the new variant, health officials said.
Parker County had recorded 10 new positive cases of COVID as of presstime Friday, and while July’s daily numbers have remained about the same, the county saw a spike last month, with 31 new cases recorded on June 17 and 27 on June 29.
Still, those numbers (106 total active cases as of Friday) are nothing like they were six months ago (483 active cases on Dec. 11).
By contrast, state numbers have Palo Pinto County at 17 estimated active cases, as off presstime.
In Texas, the average number of reported new cases has held at about 1,100 each day.
“Currently, less than 40 percent of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated in Parker County,” Dr. Steven Welch, Parker County’s health authority, said. “This low vaccination rate coupled with the increasing amount of the Delta variant (and it’s increased transmission rate) has led to more infections.”
According to state vaccine numbers, about 41.5% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, compared to the current national rate of 47%, but rates of administered shots in Texas have slowed in the past few months.
Approximately three out of 10 people over the age of 65 in Parker County are not fully vaccinated, and approximately six out of 10 people over the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated, according to a release sent out by County Judge Pat Deen’s office last week.
But what exactly is the Delta variant?
Proteins on the outer spikes of the delta variant are “stickier,” making it more transmissible than other variants, said Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas.
“It’s more contagious,” she said. “The key change about this variant is that it has a better way of getting into our cells and latching onto them.”
Studies have shown that the delta variant is up to 60% more transmissible than the previously leading variant, the alpha variant — and the percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the past seven days is 5.53%, compared to 4.35% seven days prior.
A study from Scotland found that the hospitalization rate of those who contracted the delta variant was about 85% higher than those fighting the alpha variant.
The variant’s symptoms more resemble those of a cold — headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fevers — than common COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing and loss of smell, according to the Covid Symptom Study, a project by doctors and scientists to track the symptoms and spread of the virus.
Media outlets have reported cases of the Delta variant in several cities across the state, including and Dallas, though some health experts warn those numbers are underestimated due to a lack of testing for variants.
Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs are able to do. Sequencing is rare and can cost up to $100 per test, and takes about six weeks to process.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is aware of 15 labs in Texas that have detected the delta variant. However, labs are not required to report sequencing results to the agency, “so there may be additional labs conducting sequences that are not reporting their results to public health,” the agency said in a statement.
According to the DSHS’s dashboard, which tracks the number of cases across the state by variants, 120 of the 4,982 sequencing tests, or 0.02% of the cases, found the delta variant.
“This is not a comprehensive count of variant cases on this page and we have explained in many interviews that only a small sample of cases are sent for sequencing,” the statement read.
But there’s good news for those who have been vaccinated, as accines appear to retain high levels of protection against the delta variant, according to research.
Jetelina, the UTHealth epidemiologist, said the Pfizer vaccine offers around 87% protection against the variant and the Moderna vaccine results are similar to Pfizer’s. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also retains much of its efficacy against the delta variant at around 60%, according to recent research.
Those who are fully vaccinated, however, can still be carriers of the delta.
DSHS said it recommends people protect themselves from the variant the same way they do for other variants of the virus.
“The best protection from all strains of COVID is getting fully vaccinated,” the statement said. “People who are not vaccinated should continue to follow COVID precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing.”
The Parker County Hospital District is now offering a walk-in clinic for those to get their first dose of the vaccine.
The clinic, at 712 E. Anderson St. in Weatherford, is open Monday through Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Welch said vaccines are readily available at this time at multiple pharmacies in Parker County as well as the PCHD clinic.
The Texas Tribune’s Colleen DeGuzman contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.