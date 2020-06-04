VBA senior selected for national training conference

Brittany Ticzkus, a senior at Victory Baptist Academy, was recently selected to attend a national political conference in Washington, D.C.
The American Association of Christian Schools Youth Legislative Training Conference provides select students with a series of lectures on political theory and philosophy, lets them participate in a mock Senate and allows them to meet with their senators and representatives. The students will also receive tours at historical sites in Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Capitol, the monuments and Arlington Cemetery.
“I consider it an honor to be selected for this program, and I look forward to attending this summer,” Ticzkus said. “I plan to make the best of this unique experience in our nation’s capital.”
The AACS was founded in 1972 and serves more than 100,000 students and teachers in member schools throughout the United States. The AACS aids in promoting, establishing, advancing and developing Christian schools and Christian education in America.
“The AACS has historically been a voice for Christian education in Washington, D.C. Today that purpose is carried on with even greater vigor,” according to the AACS website. “Protecting member schools from government entanglement, as well as promoting religious freedom, Christian education and family values are the driving principles in directing the AACS legislative effort.”
Students are selected to attend the conference, which is July 6-10, from AACS member schools nationwide.
“Kelly and I are incredibly proud of Brittany for qualifying for the Youth Legislative Training Conference. First, students must be approved and selected by their school to apply. Next, students must apply to the regional office where a small number of students are selected as applicants. Finally, the Legislative Office in Washington, D.C. makes the final selection,” Brittany’s father, Matt Ticzkus, said. “Each year, approximately 40 students are chosen for this program from around the country, so it is quite an honor. We are also excited for Brittany’s interest in politics because our country is in desperate needs of leaders who understand the proper role of government in our society.”
For more information about the AACS visit aacs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.