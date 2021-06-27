CHATTANOOGA — The American Association of Christian Schools has announced that two Weatherford students have been granted a scholarship to attend the annual AACS Youth Legislative Training Conference in Washington, D.C. July 5-9.
Tressie Windle is the daughter of Angie Windle, of Mineral Wells, and Philip Windle, of Fort Worth. She is the granddaughter of La Juan and the late Jim Lee, of Weatherford.
Addison McMillen is the daughter of Matt and Leslie McMillen, of Weatherford.
Windle, a senior honor student at Victory Baptist Academy in Weatherford, and McMillen, a senior at Victory Baptist Academy, are part of a select group of students chosen from AACS member schools nationwide to attend this conference, where she will be provided the valuable opportunity to learn the workings of the political system.
More than just a series of lectures on political theory and philosophy, this conference also gives the students an opportunity to participate in a mock Senate, meet their senators and representatives, and tour historical sites in Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Capitol, the monuments, and Arlington Cemetery.
One of the oldest national voices for Christian education, AACS represents approximately 100,000 students and teachers in approximately 700 schools throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. With national offices in Tennessee and Washington, D.C., the AACS currently has member schools in 43 states and 38 state or regional associations.
