MINERAL WELLS — Seventy-four banners stood at attention before 510 flags Saturday on a field on the southern tip of Mineral Wells where veterans are expected to find healing.
“It’s OK not to be OK at times — that’s how you heal,” Army veteran Joshua Holmes told about 50 vets and others who celebrated Veterans Day weekend on Unity Field. “That’s what this place is all about. It’s a place where you can rest and recover and rebuild.”
It will be, once Holm and his nonprofit Steel Hope complete their mission at the nine-acre site on SW 25h Street a block west of U.S. 281 South.
Holms, his wife Crystal and an army of volunteers, like Monica Brown of Santo, are renovating an abandoned and burned out, 3,200-square-foot mansion on the property. Twenty-two cabins are planned for overnight stays, 30-day retreats and counseling space.
Brown knelt to take a photo of one of the roughly three-foot tall vinyl Hero Banners helping to fund the project. This one depicted fellow Santo firefighter, Reggie Alder.
“He served on the fire department for 17 years,” Brown said, before the 12-year crew member described gutting the former garage at the house to replace it with an enormous pantry to supply vets who are expected to come from across the country.
Volunteering at Steel Freedom Ranch, she noted, helps civilians as well as vets.
“I think an amazing safe haven for everyone to come and give back to the community,” Brown said. “It’ll come. It may not happen overnight, but God will provide. He always does.”
Don Lancaster and Heath “Coach” Jackson, whose Coach’s BBQ wagon was among vendors at the ranch’s inaugural public event, agreed Steel Freedom Ranch will grow into a haven for America’s fighters.
Volunteers still are needed, as are construction materials including wood and yellow pine siding, windows, sheetrock, plumbing and more.
And events are planned to follow Saturday’s community introduction.
Kids and their families can have flapjacks with a veteran — and Santa — on Dec. 10, and an adult comedy night is planned Dec. 17 in partnership with Weatherford VFW Post 4746.
“I can’t wait to be watching the phases grow and grow and grow,” Jackson said. “I think what’s most important is, not only can people come here and grow physically, but they can come and grow spiritually. That’s a very important aspect.”
World War II veteran Charles Baldwin, keynote speaker for Saturday’s event, opened by sharing a recent dinner at which someone had told the waitress his age (100) and the wait staff deployed to sing the happy birthday song to him.
“But it wasn’t my birthday,” he said to laughs. “But I think we got a comp on the dessert.”
Baldwin praised the contribution of civilians to the war with Japan and Germany.
“There’s a message I want to share with you,” he said. “It’s been on my mind quite a bit. There are countless people who never wore a uniform who did more for the winning of World War II than I ever did. They are vets in every sense of the word. How many remember Rosie the Riveter? The point is, our whole nation came together as one, and everybody did their job. It was one United States of America.”
Holm concluded his remarks with hope for veterans who face sometimes overwhelming challenges returning from the battlefield.
“They need help and hope,” he said. “Let’s build a better community today, and let’s build a much better community tomorrow.”
