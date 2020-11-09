Parker and Palo Pinto counties will soon honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces through a variety of Veterans Day events this week.
On June 4, 1926, U.S. Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when passing a resolution to observe Nov. 11 and it was made a legal holiday by an Act approved on May 13, 1938, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“World War I – known at the time as ‘The Great War’ — officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France,” according to the VA. “However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, [Nov.] 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of 'the war to end all wars.'”
VFW Post 2399 in Mineral Wells will host a Veterans Day Golf Scramble event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Holiday Hills Golf Course, which will be in a four-person scramble format.
The tournament will help the VFW assist veteran families during the holidays. The cost is $300 per team and sponsorships are available.
For more information email shayne.fadeleftgolf2020@yahoo.com or call 817-682-8500.
American Legion Post 75 out of Mineral Wells canceled all of its Veterans Day activities due to COVID-19 concerns. The events included the post’s Veterans Day program and bingo. Post 75 will be closed until further notice.
Weatherford College is inviting the public to attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Ed Kramer Veterans Flag Plaza adjacent to the academic building on the campus.
The event will feature the jazz orchestra, presenting of the flags, a performance by the WC choir followed by the playing of bagpipes by Hunter Burt as a wreath is presented in remembrance of deceased veterans. The ceremony will end with the play of “Taps.”
From 11:30 a.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Film Alley Weatherford is inviting all veterans to enjoy a movie on them. Each veteran will receive one free ticket with their ID.
The Parker County American Legion will be honoring its 100th anniversary in a Centennial Celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.
The event will begin with a social hour followed by a program with keynote speaker Dr. Bill Knight, author of “My Brother Jack.” A collection of historical memorabilia honoring the last 100 years of American Legion Post 163 will be available for viewing.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the annual Veterans Day Parade will commence just by Weatherford ISD’s Ninth Grade Center on South Main Street in Weatherford.
For more details on each event, visit the organizations’ Facebook pages.
