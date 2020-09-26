Veterans headstones to return home thanks to CPD officers

Two veterans headstones — one that has been missing for over 30 years — were returned home last week thanks to help from Cleburne Police Department officers.
Last week, CPD received a call from an individual that had recently purchased a home in Cleburne. Upon inspection of the backyard of the residence, the new owner located two headstones from graves of U.S. veterans. Not knowing what to do, the homeowner asked for assistance.
Officer Colton Bedford took the initial call and found that the headstones belonged to soldiers who had served in World War I and World War II. He contacted his supervisor, Sgt. Clifton McFatridge, who just returned from deployment and is active in the Army Reserves.
Once the headstones were secured, Bedford located the cemeteries where the veterans were buried, one in Springtown and one in Weatherford. Groundskeepers told Bedford that one headstone had been missing for over 30 years. Officers coordinated with the VFW to have both headstones returned.
“Officer Bedford and Sgt. McFatridge went above and beyond to make sure these headstones were expeditiously and respectfully returned to the burial sites of two other heroes,” Asst. Chief Craig Huskey said.
It is unknown how long the headstones had been there or how they got there. The important thing, at this point, is that they were returned.
