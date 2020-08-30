The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Parker County will conduct a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Workshop virtual series on Zoom or by telephone from 1-3:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 29. The sessions will meet each week for six weeks. The workshops will cover: exercises, dealing with health issues, dealing with pain and fatigue, healthy eating, dealing with stress, problem-solving and more.
The classes are free. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 10. Space is limited. Participants will receive self-management materials when registration is complete. To register call or for additional information about this class or other classes call Kim Mathis with North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging at 800-272-3921.
