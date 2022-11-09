Voters in Parker County overwhelmingly handed a former chief deputy serving in place of his late boss a two-year tryout as sheriff on Tuesday before the term comes up again in 2024.
Republican Sheriff Russ Authier said during the campaign he intends to seek the full, four-year term in two years if voters selected him on Tuesday.
They did, handing him close to 83 percent of ballots with 50,423 votes.
"I'm very honored and humbled by all the support," Authier said Wednesday, while out picking up his campaign signs. "And I'm going to continue to do my best for the citizens of Parker County."
Authier won a two-year stint as the county's top cop, after being appointed by county commissioners to hold the office in the wake of Sheriff Larry Fowler's passing in February 2021.
Authier's deputy, Joe Kilgore, fared less well as a write-in, garnering just 2.39 percent of votes.
He said Wednesday morning his 1,454 votes were pretty impressive given his write-in status.
"I really appreciate everyone that turned out to support me," Kilgore said. "For the short time I had to get out and meet and greet people, I think it went well."
He added he plans to ask those people for their votes again in 2024.
"And I look forward to seeing them again here in a couple of years — I'll actually get on the Republican side of the ticket," he said.
Kilgore had accused Authier of retaliating against him during the campaign, removing him from an extradition unit for patrol duty with an awkward weekly shift after he became his boss's political opponent. He said he intends to stay on the beat in Authier's department.
"We'll see what happens," Kilgore said. "I know they moved me, and it was basically to force me out."
Authier denied taking official action against his deputy and said Kilgore still has a job.
"Oh, yes. Absolutely," he said. "He took some time off, and I'm hoping when he comes back to work he's ready to work — that's what we need."
Hess was less optimistic about his political future than Kilgore had been, after winning 8,967 votes for close to 15 percent of ballots as a Libertarian.
"I will never run for office again," Hess said. "I'm done, and I'll never vote again, because you can't get past the two-party system. … It's just a mostly Republican county. I'm happy with the votes I got, but unfortunately it was not enough."
Hess was grateful for the support his third-party campaign did attract.
"I want to thank everyone that voted for me and took the time to consider me," he said. "And I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart."
Democrat Luis Rodriguez landed nearly one in five votes Tuesday in a David-and-Goliath contest against GOP incumbent Justice of the Peace Tisha Lemley Bien for the bench in Palo Pinto County's Precinct 5.
Both candidates were gracious over the outcome on Wednesday morning.
"I honestly believe my opponent, Judge Bien, won strictly because she is a good person and a good judge," Rodriguez said after his 3,927-869 loss to Bien. "I wish her the best of luck. She's a good woman, a good person and a good leader. If I didn't get it, I'm glad she did."
Bien was relieved she will begin a four-year term in January after having moved into the Mineral Wells courtroom only weeks ago, following a years-long wait for the former Bank of America to be renovated into a courthouse annex at Sixth Avenue and Southeast First Street.
"I'm here for everyone now, and we'll just continue forward," Bien said. "It's been interesting and busy, I'm going to say, the last two years. Everything's kind of calmed down a little bit as far as our building. We're finally able to have court in the building, and trying to catch up is my main goal."
Rodriguez, who works at oilfield support company Parker Hannifin, said he and advisors are contemplating whether to challenge Bien in four years.
"When I first got into this, we knew it was an uphill battle," he said. "Then I got supporters that got behind me and I said, oh, my gosh, they believe in me. Because, they worked above and beyond, whether calling people or knocking on doors — everything."
Bien, the JP5 chief clerk since 2008, when she was appointed judge after JP Bobby Hart retired in the fall of 2018 or 2019, reported hearing some cases during the transition, such as evictions which are time-sensitive, by Zoom -- some even by phone if parties lacked technology.
"We just tried to to work with them and get our cases going," she said.
Debt claims, small claims, mental commitments and other matters justices of the peace hear had been on hold until the move was complete. The JP5 court also issues all warrants for the city of Mineral Wells, and Bien now is authorizing roadside blood-alcohol level testing under a new state law authorizing non-attorney judges.
"We just started truancy (hearings) back this year," she said, noting another sign the county is emerging from COVID-19 disruptions. "We had our first truancy case this past Monday."
Like Rodriguez, she was grateful for a clean, friendly race.
"I want to thank everyone that voted, it was uplifting and encouraging that everybody supported me and continued to honor and support and have faith in me," she said. "I wish the best for Mr. Rodriguez. And I wish him him well in everything he continues to do."
Voters in East Parker County approved propositions for annexation to allow the city of Willow Park and surrounding community to join Emergency Services District 1.
"We are excited to join forces with the Willow Park firefighters to ensure that delivery of excellent fire and rescue protection continues in Willow Park for years to come as the area grows," ESD 1 said in a statement Wednesday.
Other results from Parker County ISDs:
Poolville ISD Place 2
Toby Gammill: 35.34%, Todd Phillips: 33.01%, Randy Harrell: 31.66%
Poolville ISD Place 3
Lynn Duvall: 76.41%, Laura Mendoza: 23.59%
Brock ISD Place 4
John Brunner: 67.62%, Ronald Bell: 32.38%
Brock ISD Place 6
Shannon Hart: 55.65%, Katarina Lindley: 44.35%
Brock ISD Proposition A
For: 42.53%, Against: 57.47%
Brock ISD Proposition B
For: 36.82%, Against: 63.18%
Brock ISD Proposition C
For: 36.88%, Against: 63.12%
Other results from Palo Pinto ISDs:
Santo ISD (four seats)
Amy Bryan: 19.53%, Misty Mills: 11.92%, Donny Herring: 15.25%, Rusty McIntosh: 9.4%, Rachel Hopkins: 9.85%, Rhea Gilbert-Watts: 16.65%, Corie Lee Rice: 17.39%
