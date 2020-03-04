Parker County Elections Office responded to a system malfunction during Primary Election Day, causing a delay in the tabulation of final voting results until Wednesday morning, but Elections Administrator Don Markum assures voters that their votes were counted accurately.
Votes were cast on the Hart InterCivic equipment, which allows people to vote electronically while also leaving a paper trail. The equipment prints out a ballot with the voter’s selections, which is then inserted into a scanner that counts the votes.
The problem on Tuesday was that the ballots, printed on thermal paper without toner or ink, were printing too light for the scanners to read, Markum said. Polling sites followed the back-up plan and started collecting the votes in a metal can. A team of eight people assembled to transcribe uncounted votes into a form that could be read by the scanner.
This issue only occurred during election day and not during early voting, Markum said. About 1,300 ballots were affected.
“We would pull what the mail-in ballots look like, and so they would look at how the person voted, and one would call it off, and one would mark the mail-in ballot, and then they would check to make sure it was accurate, and when they were both satisfied, then that ballot was put in a box,” Markum said. “When we finished that precinct or that vote center, we went in there and ran it through the same machine that we ran our mail ballots through to count them.”
This process took all night. Markum said he didn’t leave until about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“By law, we couldn’t go home until we counted every vote,” Markum said. “It was a long night, but it’s worth it to make sure everyone got their vote counted. The bad thing was that it happened. The good thing was it didn’t affect the vote count.”
Two representatives from Hart InterCivic, including one who stayed all night with the elections office team, are addressing the situation, Markum said. They took 10 voting machines, the equivalent of one polling site plus paper, to examine and find out what went wrong.
Markum said Parker County was the only county that had this specific issue with the equipment.
