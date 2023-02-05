The Weatherford Art Association started the new year off highlighting some exceptional artwork.
First place for 2023 January Artist of the Month was captured by Linda W. Young for her acrylic painting, “ ...And A Good Cup of Coffee.” This richly lit rendition of an iconic cowboy at the end of his workday is sourced from a photograph gifted to Young by artist James Spurlock 20 years ago. The model is famed artist Doug Prine. This work and other works by Young will be on view at the Doss Heritage and Cultural Center during February.
Second place went to photographer Carmen Davailus, for a photograph on metal, “Grace and Strength.” The artist conveys an image of aging calla lilies showing both strength and vulnerability. In her words, “The soft reflection reminds us of how flowers can be a metaphor for life.” Her photograph will be displayed during February at First Bank Texas in downtown Weatherford.
Third place was awarded to Cindi Neverdousky for her oil painting, “Peaches.” A platter of velvety peaches rests in a warm setting surrounded by lovely pottery and fabric detailing. Neverdousky noted, “I worked with doing one stroke at a time to create the effects of this still life.” Her painting can be viewed throughout February at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main Street in Weatherford.
As part of its mission as a non-profit 501(3-C) corporation, the Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of members and support arts education for the community at large. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Learn more at weatherfordart.com.
