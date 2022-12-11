The Weatherford Art Association honored the best of their member’s artwork for October and November recently.
Jill Harper won first place at the Oct. 24 meeting with her watercolor painting, “Going to the Chapel,” inspired by the setting at her son’s wedding. Second place went to Vikki Linderman for “Prancer,” an acrylic portrait of a proud windswept horse. Third place went to an acrylic painting by Debra Strandberg titled “Still Life with Basket.”
Three more artists were honored at the Nov. 28 meeting. Linda Hidalgo won first place with her intricately detailed watercolor titled “Pear and Jar.” This painting and several other works by Hidalgo are currently displayed at the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center through December. Second place went to artist Linda W. Young for “South Llano River,” an acrylic landscape. Michael McCarty took third place for his watercolor “When Life Gives You Lemons.” His artfully composed arrangement of tangy lemons is displayed at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main through December.
First place is always displayed at the Doss with several of the artist’s paintings. Second place is at First Bank Texas, Downtown Weatherford and third place is at the Community Credit Union on South Main.
Weatherford Art Association has interesting demonstrations each month that give techniques and skills to artists who are accomplished and those who are just beginning. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6-7:45 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. The WAA Member Exhibition Show is on display through Jan. 14 at the UNTHSC Building - 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth. Bring your friends for a chance to admire and purchase original works of art from Weatherford Art Association. You can learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
