The Weatherford Art Association has been very busy this fall, electing the August and September Artist of the Month recently.
Kathy Cunning won first place in August with her painting “Henry 1916” of her great grandfather. It is a watercolor done in monotones and has been displayed at the Doss along with other paintings of Cunning’s. Second place went to Linda Hidalgo for her watercolor “Ernie.” It is of the inside of a 50’s model car that brings back old memories. It was displayed at First Bank Texas downtown. Third place went to a photograph taken by Mitzi Ames titled “Where’s My Mama,” a photo of a baby longhorn. You can see this photo at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union.
The September meeting once again had artists present their best. Marla Grey Sheft won first place with her watercolor titled “Little Wren.” This painting and several of her wildlife watercolors are displayed at the Doss. Second place went once again to Linda Hidalgo for her watercolor of “Ernie.” Jerry Shidal took third place with his acrylic rendering of “Wyatt.” His work is displayed at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on South Main.
You can see some of his old west caricatures at the Doss in the current Spirit of the West Show at the Doss Heritage & Cultural Center, 1400 Texas Dr. There were 110 pieces of beautiful art submitted by artists all over Texas and Colorado. The judge this year was Teal Blake, a Cowboy Artist of America. Blake’s watercolors and oils of the west both old and new, and can be found at tealblake.com.
Donors for the show included Judy Draper, Patricia Harder, Maria Sexton and Carolyn Bernard Young. Prizes this year were for Best of Show at $450 and Awards of Merit $250 each. Awards were presented to winners Oct. 20 at the Doss.
Weatherford Art Association has interesting demos each month that give techniques and skills to artists who are accomplished and those who are just beginning. In October, Jack Harkins will show how to paint with an impressionistic style with objects that are recognizable. In November, Joan Frost Prine, wife of the late western artist Doug Prine, will be featured. She is a self-taught artist in her own right who creates beautiful works of the old west. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford. We begin at 6 and are completed by 7:45 p.m. You can find out more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
