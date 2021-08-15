Weatherford Art Association’s July meeting featured Laurin McCracken, nationally known watercolor artist.
McCracken presented an informative program that detailed the rise of realism throughout history. His pictures and discussion about the events were mixed with stories regarding the events that moved art into the 21st century. The August meeting will feature Suzanne Sparks, a multi-talented artist who will be teaching members about the art of book making for journals of all kinds.
Weatherford Art Association will meet Aug. 23 6 p.m. at Barlow Hall, at 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford. All guests and artists who want to learn more regarding their craft are welcome. To know more about the Weatherford Art Association, go to weatherfordart.com.
Artist of the month for July was chosen among many entries. Artists bring their paintings to compete for the honor. Each first-place winner from every month is placed in an end of the year competition for Artist of the Year.
The Artists of the month for July were first place Kathy Cunning for her watercolor painting “Daffodils & Paperwhites.” Her painting, along with additional works, are displayed at the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center in Weatherford.
The second place winner was Jack Eidson for his oil painting titled “Cattle Shute on Ice”. This painting is displayed at the downtown location of First Bank Texas of Weatherford.
Third place went to Marla Grey Sheft for her watercolor work titled “Catamount,” which you can see at the Community Credit Union on South Main.
