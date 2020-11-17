The Weatherford Art Association recently announced its Artists of the Month.
First place for October was awarded to Colleen Erickson for her charcoal titled “Peggy.” Colleen lives in Weatherford and has supported WAA not only through her art but has assisted in hanging shows and providing support for budding artists. Colleen’s art will hang at the Doss throughout the month of November.
Jill Harper, also from Weatherford, won second place for her watercolor “Yard Art.” Jill’s work is hanging at the First National Bank of Weatherford in Weatherford.
Marla Grey Sheft won third place for her watercolor “Cool Harmony,” which is hanging at the FW Community Credit Union.
Each of these artists have contributed to WAA in multiple ways. The first-place winner from each month will enter into a competition in June 2021 for Artist of the Year.
The October meeting hosted James Spurlock, Granbury artist, as the demonstrator. James painted a landscape as members looked on and asked questions. The demonstrator for November will be Marilyn Brumley who will be demonstrating painting on fabric. She has made numerous examples that might serve as great gifts throughout the holidays. WAA meets each month on the fourth Monday at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with voting for Artist of the Month and a demonstration following. For more information visit weatherfordart.com where you can find the group’s monthly newsletter and more information about upcoming shows.
