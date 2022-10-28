WAA announces Spirit of the West Winners for 2022

The Weatherford Art Association held the Annual Spirit of the West Awards last week at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center. There were more than 110 entries into this art show that fills two galleries at the Doss.
Artists from all over Texas and Colorado participated for cash prizes. The show is currently open through November. Most of the works are available for sale at the end of the show. If interested, you may email weatherfordart@yahoo.com.
Winners earned money donated from our generous donors. Judy Draper, Patricia Harder, Maria Sexton, and Carolyn Bernard Young donations were combined with registrations to present meaningful awards to each artist. Best of Show winner earned $450 and Awards of Merit all earned $250 for their work.
Best of Show went to Barbara Jones of Corsicana for her oil painting “Indian Sage.” Awards of Merit went to Joshua Bradley of Wichita Falls for his sculpture “Red Oak.” This vase is made with 523 pieces of wood. Audrey Caylor of Lingleville won for her oil “Alone in Carbon.” Johnny Hogue of Justin won for his oil “New Blanket II.” Judy Mason of Weatherford won for her Acrylic “Miguel’s Steed.” Dawn Secord of Westminster won for her pastel titled “Lone Calf.” Pam Tullos of Granbury won for her oil of “Painted Desert.”
Spirit of the West is an annual show hosted by the Weatherford Art Association. For more information regarding open shows, email weatherfordart@yahoo.com. The next show will be the Parker County Student Show in the spring of 2023 and will be an online show. Peach Festival registrations will occur in May of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.