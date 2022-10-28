WAA announces Spirit of the West Winners for 2022

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.