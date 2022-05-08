Weatherford Art Association announced its Artists of the Month for April.
First place went to Linda Hildago for her watercolor, “Nostalgia.” This is on view with several of her works at the Doss Heritage and Cultural Center. Second place went to Jerry Shidal for his acrylic “Canyon in Color,” which is on view at First Bank Texas downtown. Third place was awarded to Vikki Linderman for her acrylic “Kitchen Garden,” which can be seen at the Community Credit Union on South Main.
The Peach Festival is closer than you think. The WAA and the Doss are once again hosting the Peach Festival Art Competition. Registration is at the Doss on Thursday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both adult and student entries are welcome. The show will run from May 26 through July 21, with awards on July 7 at the Doss. Marilyn Ivy is the judge this year. Ivy is an art educator and has taught in both public and private schools.She has also served as the programs coordinator at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Summer is fast approaching, and the Weatherford Art Association will also host an art camp for kids ages 5 through 10. All materials are furnished, and students are suggested to wear old clothes or aprons. The cost is $60 per student and a T-shirt will be given. Each class is limited to 10 students, so it is first come first serve on enrollment. Classes are four days each and will be held each week in July from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can register online at www.weatherfordart.com or email weatherfordart@yahoo.com.
Weatherford Art meets the fourth Monday of each month at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with Artist of the Month selections and demonstrations by celebrated artists. Guests are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.