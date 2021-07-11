The Weatherford Art Association met last month at Barlow Hall in Weatherford, awarding several recognitions, including the Artist of the Year, an annual event when members vote on each first place winner from the past year. This year the winner was Colleen Erickson.
Erickson is a graduate of Texas Christian University and now lives on Lake Weatherford. She is an active member of Weatherford Art Association and has contributed to the arts for years in the DFW area. Erickson became a member of the Society of Watercolor Artists in 2001 and has been painting since that time. She has many credits to her name including Weatherford Peach Festival, Texas Neighbors Acceptance, Trinity Art Guild first place and the Kansas Watercolor Society National Exhibition. WAA is proud to have Erickson as a member and contributing artist.
Also announced was the Betty Murray Award of Service. This year’s winner went to Patricia Harder of Aledo. Patricia has worked tirelessly to keep our demonstrations and programming exciting each month. Harder is a long-standing member of WAA and has served in several positions to promote the association. A resident of Aledo, she enjoys her watercolors in her home studio. She is also a faithful member of First Baptist Willow Park and leads in numerous ladies Bible Studies.
Weatherford Art meets the fourth Monday of each month at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford. Artist of the Month competitions occur at 6 p.m. If you are interested in being a part of this group, visit weatherfordart.com for more information. Visitors are always welcome.
