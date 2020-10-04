The Weatherford Art Association continues to support local artists with demonstrations, juried competitions and Artist of the Month celebrations.
During September the Artist of the Month for first place was Colleen Petosa with her watercolor titled “Cast A Shadow,” hanging with additional works of hers at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center. Marla Grey Sheft won second place with her watercolor titled “CZAR,” which is hanging at The First National Bank in Weatherford. Patricia Siewert won third place with her watercolor “Little Red Hen,” hanging at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union.
The September meeting included a presentation by James Spurlock, a Granbury artist, who created a landscape scene in water soluble oils for all to see. James is a well-known portrait artist who has works in both pastel and oil. His works are displayed at Lockheed, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs and Texas Wesleyan University among many others. He is most proud of his portraits of Fort Worth Police Officers displayed at the Fort Worth Police Academy.
The WAA is currently exhibiting its Spirit of the West show. There were 95 entries and all are focused on the spirit of the West and the people that built the west. The show will be open until Nov. 13.
WAA meets each month on the fourth Monday at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with voting for artist of the month and demonstration following. For more information, visit Weatherfordart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.