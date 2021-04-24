Ten art teachers from eight different Parker County schools entered their students’ work at the 2021 Parker County Student Art Show, which was held for grades sixth through 12th in a virtual format this year because of COVID restrictions.
This show is an annual event held by the Weatherford Art Association in conjunction with National Youth Art Month. The National Art Education Association has designated March as Youth Art Month and encourages communities nationwide to showcase student art during this time.
Over 160 pieces of art were submitted. Participating schools were Aledo High School (Linda Greenwood and Melba Poppe); Daniel Ninth Grade Center (Estee Diaz); Weatherford High School (Diane Bolinger); Tison Middle School (Danny Golightly and Lyndi Nash); Millsap High School (Jennifer Jordan); Millsap Middle School (Mikela Moss-Ukena); Springtown Middle School (Chelsea Spencer); and Brock High School (Micah Sapaugh.)
In addition to cash awards, 52 separate prizes were awarded at random to participating students. Prizes were donated from the WAA membership and Cheap Joe’s Art Supply. Winning entries can be seen on the Weatherford Art Association website, weatherfordart.com and on the WAA Facebook page.
Winning entries are:
Art 1, grades 6-8
1. Ben Lawyer
2. Nazarie Hawkins
3. Derris Mahan
Honorable Mentions: Brooklyn Boyd, Shelby Biffe, Katie Weaver, Camila Rodriguez and Nathan Posel.
Art 1, grades 9-12
1. Alex Irish
2. Savannah Pontremoli
3. Lainey Vollmer
Honorable Mentions: Ryan Frazier, Serene Nijem and Allie McGlothlin.
Art 2, grades 9-12
1. Rainie Ingersoll
2. Lily Quinn
3. Kathryn Manus
Honorable Mentions: Omar Villazana, Lily Quinn, Anna D’Avino, Kathryn Manus and Nathan Weathersby.
Art 3-4, AP
1. Aubry Clapp
2. Brooklyn Gray
3. Hanna DeBarr
Honorable Mentions: Michaela Bosco, Ashley Canady, Payton Tovar, Tra Tran and Katie Harfoot.
Sculpture
1. Sarah Ortega
2. Raven Kitchens
3. Olivia Fowler
Honorable Mentions: Lily Nicolosi, Reagan Krajca and Graciela Gonzales.
Photography
1. Marissa Powell
2. Katelyn Walther
3. Marissa Powell
Honorable Mentions: Braili Parr, Tristan Bailey, Kendra Serrano and Kaden Reamy.
