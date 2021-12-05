The November meeting of the Weatherford Art Association featured artist Soon Warren and a packed house. Soon is not only an artist but an author and teacher, with paintings in permanent collections throughout the states.
A watercolorist, Soon demonstrated her techniques as she painted. The house was full and a luck member won the gift card raffle. Each month WAA raffles something of importance to artists. It may be art materials or a gift card.
At each meeting an Artist of the Month is selected. Artists bring their paintings to compete for the honor. The Artists of the Month for November were: first place, Cindi Neverdousky for her oil painting, “Longhorn with an Attitude”; second place, Diane Bolinger for her oil titled “Water Lilies”; and third place, Linda Hildago for her oil “Lake Tahoe.”
Neverdousky’s painting, along with additional works, are displayed at the Doss Heritage Center. Bolinger’s work is displayed at First Bank Texas, and Hildago’s art is viewable at the Community Credit Union.
Weatherford Art meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Barlow Hall located at 125 S. Waco St. Guests and all artists who want to learn more regarding their craft are welcome. To know more about the Weatherford Art Association, go to weatherfordart.com.
