The Weatherford Art Association is ready for spring with its Artist of the Month competition, holding its recently March meeting at Barlow Hall.
Michael Pianta provided a demonstration using his perspective in painting still-life, giving both beginners and advanced artists new ideas and techniques to use in their art creations.
In the Artist of the Month competition, first place went to Jill Harper for her watercolor, “Duke.” First place artists are honored each month by hanging their work in the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center along with several other works.
Second place went to Marla Sheft with her watercolor “Lilith.” Her work is hanging at the 1st National Bank in Downtown Weatherford.
Jerry Shidal won third place honors with his acrylic painting “The Harrowing of Hell.” His work hangs in the Community Credit Union.
Competitions are held each month, with first place winners entered in the Artist of the Year competition in June.
The WAA is making plans for an art competition in conjunction with the Peach Festival. The contest will be hung at the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center Galleries from June 10 through July 17. Registration is at the Doss on June 3 and 5. For the prospectus, visit weatherfordart.com. Adult categories will include works on canvas (oil/acrylic), works on paper (watercolor, pastel, graphics, pencil, scratch, pen/ink), photography, and experimental/mixed media. There will also be student categories including kindergarten to third grade, fourth to sixth grade, seventh to ninth grade, and 10th to 12th grade. There will be cash prizes awarded in all categories.
If you are interested in donating to support this fine art exhibition for Weatherford, email weatherart@yahoo.com. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.