Weatherford Art association has named Jill Harper of Weatherford as the Artist of the Year. Harper won Artist of the Month in September of 2021. The Artist of the Year is selected from each winner of Artist of the Month throughout the year. A ballot was sent to all members of WAA who submitted their vote.
The Betty Murray Award of Service this year went to Jerry Shidal. WAA honors Shidal for his tireless work in taking videos during each monthly demonstration and submitting great cartoons for our newsletter among other deeds. Shidal is always ready to help whether it be greeting members or taking in paintings at one of our shows.
The Artist of the Month began for 2022-23 in June. Winners were Debra Schaumberg, first place for her oil on canvas, “Getting Somewhere.” Her work is currently on display at the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center.
Vikki Linderman took second place honors with her acrylic on canvas painting of “On the Farm.” Her current work is at the Downtown First Bank Texas.
Third place honors went to Mitzi Ames for her photo “The Latest Buzz.” That photo is displayed at the Community Credit Union in Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.