WAA to hold panel discussion on building art website

Ever wanted to create your own website to display or sell your artwork? Not sure where to start or how to improve your sales and customer base? The Weatherford Art Association invites you to join the Jan. 23 meeting to hear insights from working artists who have created their own art websites on the latest online platforms.
The meeting is 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford.
Free and open to the general public and WAA members, the discussion will feature tips for beginners as well as seasoned art professionals on the pros and cons of online platforms including print-on-demand services, shared space services, template sites and social media.
The panel features working artists Carol Acedo, Sarah Clawson, Kathy Cunning, Jerry Shidal and moderator Carolyn Bernard Young.
Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among members and the public through education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. WAA welcomes students, single adult and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
