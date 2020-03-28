The Weatherford Art Association once again met in February for a demonstration and the selection of the Artist of the Month. The demonstration was completed by Lynne Buchannan who took time to instruct all of our members present regarding her winning abstract and contemporary art.
Buchannan was also a judge at WAA’s annual Parker County Student Art Show.
Artist of the Month for February included first place winner Patricia Harder, a resident of Aledo. Her watercolor “Perfectly Pastel” will be hanging in the Doss Heritage and Cultural Museum for the next several months along with her other works.
Debra Strandberg won second place with a colored pencil drawing of flowers titled “Louise.” Debra’s painting will be hanging at the First National Bank of Weatherford.
Jerry Shidal won third place with his acrylic of “Latin Mission” that will hang at the Community Credit Union.
The Weatherford Art Association appreciates its Artist of the Month sponsors for allowing this artwork in their business establishments.
The Weatherford Art Association will resume its meetings once restrictions are lifted. The next meeting is scheduled for April 27. Steven Miller will demonstrate his abilities as an illustrator, animator and graphic design artist, as well as his work in oils. The Weatherford Art Association meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church, 125 S. Waco St. in Barlow Hall.
For more information regarding the Weatherford Art Association, visit WeatherfordArt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.