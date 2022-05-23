Wagley Ranch draws TPWD land steward award

GRAFORD — A rope hammock swayed slightly in the live oak shade on a recent mid-morning, but that might be one lonely perch given the constant activity at the Wagley Ranch.
There’s 300 black Angus mamas to rotate among natural grass pastures on the 7,500-acre spread east of Graford.
Huge earth movers sit at the ready for more cedar clearing and small lake burrowing.
There’s habitat to build, like when rancher Jay Wagley turns a valve below the dam of one of his small lakes. The water spilling out will flood 10 acres downstream 18 to 20 inches deep to give native waterfowl a place to splash — and thrive.
“We just got that finished,” Wagley said, proving he wasn’t swaying in the breeze.
The waterfowl project is just one of several land sustainability targets for the fifth-generation Palo Pinto County resident and his wife, Sue.
A pollinator restoration program, in partnership with the University of Texas and Oklahoma State University, is producing milkweed for the monarch butterflies that flutter through every fall and spring.
The couple partners up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to preserve the northernmost territory for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.
“We’ve cleared, with the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) hundreds of acres,” Wagley said. “We’re clearing the second- and third-generation cedars, but we have incredible stands of virgin cedar that we don’t want to touch — that’s where the golden-cheeked warbler is.”
No wonder that hammock is lonely.
A pungent tack room off a horse pen is lined with the best boards those cedars produced.
“Isn’t this a great room?” Sue Wagley asked. “This was our COVID project.”
And no wonder the Wagleys were named as one Star Land Steward Ecoregion Award winners for 2022.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department names a winner annually from each of Texas’ five ecoregions — the Blackland Prairie, the Gulf Coast Prairies, the High Plains, the Edwards Plateau and the Waglands’ Cross Timbers home.
Tim Sigmund, with the Parks and Wildlife’s Private Lands Program that selects the land steward winners, said the Wagleys practice something that’s become a buzzword — regenerative agriculture.
“It’s looking at the whole operation — the land, soil, animals, crops,” Sigmund said. “You’ll get more diversity, not only in plants but in wildlife and soil.”
Clumps of goldenrod, sprays and sunflowers join the milkweed to provide nectar for the American bumblebee and other pollinators to chow down on while carrying pollen from plant to plant.
“Some things the Wagleys do is increase their forage diversity,” Sigmund said. “This allows those butterflies to get nectar.”
The regenerative philosophy also includes eliminating invasive species as much as possible. Wagley trapped 90 feral hogs in March, calling Sheriff Brett McGuire’s deputies to pick them up for food distribution.
The ranch was purchased in the 1930s by Wagley’s grandfather, Everett Franklin Wagley, who owned the Tile House Brick Plant in Mineral Wells. The family made an even earlier imprint on Mineral Wells, with great-great-grandfather Hugh Wagley arriving in the 1880s to open Wagley Mineral Baths.
The ranch, at 900 feet, provided a staging ground for young helicopter pilots at Fort Wolters. Faded letters on a small, metal building on a high point spell out the Vietnamese ‘city’ to which the pilots were to find their way — “Oui Nhon, elev. 1,120”
The couple work their ranch with their grown children, Eliza and Philip. The son, though, a Gulf War Marine veteran, is about to move to New York City for a job with Morgan Stanley financial services.
The father and son have been known to hunt the trophy deer that are attracted to the rich ecosystem forage. Sometimes the hunters are less than lethal.
“My son and I sit in deer blinds a lot,” he said. “But often, we just sit and watch the deer.”
Those are memories the parents plan as the legacy they leave their children, and eventual grandchildren. That, and some award-winning land.
“We’d love to see it here for future generations of the Wagley family,” Sue Wagley said. “And we would love to have them continue the cattle heritage and the wildlife heritage. … A lot of our passion for the ranch is to pass it along to our kids and their kids. It’s really like bringing something back to life again, like it’s supposed to be and used to be.”
