The Parker County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is making plans to join in the 2020 Walk Across Texas campaign, set for March 22.
Studies show walking can help reduce stress and anxiety while boosting energy, heart and lungs, particularly during this stressful time.
“While we are limited in social distancing, this is an activity that you can do with your family, friends, co-workers, church members and organization,” Extension Agent Kathy Smith said.
Walk Across Texas in Parker County will begin March 22 and runs for eight weeks. Participants can keep track of their walking or running, as the goal is for a team to walk 830 miles. The miles can be done together or separately. A team can have up to eight members.
There is a youth component as well where students can participate with their classmates. Walks can also be conducted inside. Find some videos online to help you get your miles in. Sign your team up and find more information at howdyhealth.org.
Prizes will be handed out the challenge, with prizes at the end for the top teams, walking adults and walking youth.
