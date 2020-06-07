Spring 2020 Walk Across Texas in Parker County has ended and was very successful. There were 23 adult and youth teams for a total of 132 walkers from all over Parker County who participated and walked a total 20,618.34 miles. Eleven of the teams succeeded the distance of 832 miles or more across Texas.
Results are as follows:
First place team - “The No Covid Blue” walked 1,977 team miles. This team consisted of Marsha Rahn, Mike Noyes, Mishelle Lancaster, Karen Truitt, Jerry Halbert, Debbie Turman, Tracy Johnston and Suzanne Halbert.
Second Place Team - “Kicking Asphalt” walked 1,972 miles. This team consisted of Meghan Sams, Jayc James, Jessica Galvan, Sharena Gilliland, Sarah Leinberger, Jessica Olson, Brittany Cox and Linda Padilla.
Third Place Team - “E-Walks” walked 1,947 miles. This team consisted of Cailee Nowak, David Arias, Daniel McMichael, Kristina Nowak, Christy Parrick and Debbie Cameron.
Fourth Place Team - “Kicking Asphalt-Parker Co. CSCD” walked 1,719 miles. Their team consisted of Mike Doyle, Brittany Sigman, Mike Stack, Leslie Shavers, Julie Barnes, Josh Cooper, Brianna Fowler and DeAnna Cossabone.
Fifth Place Team - “MG Walkers” walked 1,505 miles. Their team consisted of Joy Bailey, Woody Shaw, LeeAnn Nave, Donna Kubicki, Suzanna Rothrock, Loretta Hale and Sunshine Lockley.
Most creative team names went to: No Covid Blue; Kicking Asphalt, Kicking Asphalt-Parker Co CSCD and E-Walks.
Top walkers were:
First place - Jerry Halbert, 590.16 miles
Second place - Mike Stack, 455.33 miles
Third place - Donna Kubicki, 430.70 miles.
Honorable mention, which went to teams who walked over 830 miles, were: Stacy’s Sole Sistas; Bien Camino Walkers; Becky’s Blister Sistas, Parker County Dispatch; We Walka Walka; Pimp My Stride; and GETDUSTY 3.
We had one youth team participate. They were “AP Texas Girls.” They walked 1,195 miles.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Parker County would like to thank all of those who participate in Walk Across Texas this Spring. Look for a fall version beginning in September. We will include a Texas History Walk Across Texas. For more information contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-698-5168 or visit or website parker.agrilife.org.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
